Scarlet Lane Brewing Company
The Official Beer of Horror™
Providing hand crafted beer & pizza since 2014 with a spooky vibe.
We're Different
Who We are
Our mission is to provide the highest quality ales and promote continued betterment in the art of beer making. We embrace our strange and unusual side and encourage that all employees, our community and customers do the same with us. Scarlet Lane is a female owned and operated brewery led by Head Brewer and CEO Eilise Lane.
Visit us at 7724 Depot St. McCordsville, Indiana 46055 and 704 Main St. Beech Grove, Indiana 46107
Beer
We use only the highest quality malts & hops from all over the world to create a unique book of beers
Pizza
Our pizzas are made w/ the finest ingredients from local provider Delco Foods to perfectly pair w/ your beers
Local
We are a locally owned company with a team of spooky kids who like to work & play within the neighborhoods we all support together
The Home of Sammy Terry
The Annual Sammy Terry Spooktacular Holiday Party
Drink, eat & socialize in the original Sammy Terry Dungeon in McCordsville
Sammy Terry is the longest running horror host in history