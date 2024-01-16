Scarlet Lane Logo

We're Different

Local Indiana Beer Established 2014

Scarlet Lane Brewing Company

The Official Beer of Horror

Providing hand crafted beer & pizza since 2014 with a spooky vibe.


  • Who We are

    Our mission is to provide the highest quality ales and promote continued betterment in the art of beer making. We embrace our strange and unusual side and encourage that all employees, our community and customers do the same with us. Scarlet Lane is a female owned and operated brewery led by Head Brewer and CEO Eilise Lane.


    Visit us at 7724 Depot St. McCordsville, Indiana 46055 and 704 Main St. Beech Grove, Indiana 46107

    Beer

    We use only the highest quality malts & hops from all over the world to create a unique book of beers


     Beer Lineup 

    Pizza

    Our pizzas are made w/ the finest ingredients from local provider Delco Foods to perfectly pair w/ your beers

    Local

    We are a locally owned company with a team of spooky kids who like to work & play within the neighborhoods we all support together

The Home of Sammy Terry

  • Sammy Terry

    The Annual Sammy Terry Spooktacular Holiday Party

    Sammy Terry Homepage
    Drink, eat & socialize in the original Sammy Terry Dungeon in McCordsville

    Sammy Terry is the longest running horror host in history

