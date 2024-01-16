HAND TOSSED & TAVERN PIZZA, STYX, AND CALZONES
Scarlet Lane Brewing 704 Main St Beech Grove
Starters
Styx
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
- 12" Build Your Own$13.99
- 16" Build Your Own$16.99
- 12" Half and Half$13.99
- 16" Half and Half$16.99
16" Half and Half
Crust Choice
Half Cheese Choice
Half Drizzle Option
16" 1/2 Topping Choice
Extra Bake & Extra Cheese Option
Brewer's Bodacious Pizzas
- 12" Elvira Supreme$22.49
Pizza sauce base, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, and mushroom
- 12" The Ron Swanson$23.99
Pizza sauce base, loaded with sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and ham
- 12" Eerie, Indiana$18.49
Garlic butter base, chicken, bacon, and heavy ranch drizzle
- 12" Springwood Slasher$22.99
Pizza sauce base, cup pepperoni, extra cheese, and extra crumbled pepperoni
- 16"Elvira Supreme$24.99
Pizza sauce base, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom and onion
- 16" Ron Swanson$24.99
PIZZA SAUCE BASE, LOADED WITH SAUSAGE, BACON, PEPPERONI, HAM
- 16" Eerie, Indiana$21.99
Garlic butter base, chicken, bacon, and heavy ranch drizzle
- 16" Springwood Slasher$26.99
Pizza sauce base, cup pepperoni, extra cheese, and extra crumbled pepperoni
- 7" Eerie, Indiana Munchie$5.99
Calzones
The Norms
Bodacious Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Scarlet Lane Brewing Locations and Hours
704 Main St Beech Grove
(317) 222-4169
Open now • Closes at 10PM
7724 Depot St. McCordsville
(317) 336-0814
Open now • Closes at 9PM