KEEPING IT SIMPLE WITH PIZZA AND STICKS
Scarlet Lane Brewing 7724 Depot St. McCordsville
Pizza
Build Your Own
Fan Favorites
- 12" Scarlet Supreme$26.00
SAUSAGE, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, BANANA PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROMS
- 12" Sammy Terry Cornucopia$29.00
LOADED W/ BEEF, SMOKED BACON, SMOKED HAM, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, CRUMBLED SAUSAGE
- 12" The Audrey II$18.49
Veggie Pie w/ Red Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
- 12" Slash Burger Pizza$26.00
Burger Sauce Base, Cheese, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Pickles, and Special Smash Drizzle
Add Veggie Option
Extra Bake & Extra Cheese Option
Add Meat Option
Extra Sauces/Dressings
Merch
