Scarlet Lane Brewing 7724 Depot St. McCordsville
Pizza
Build Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Scarlet Supreme$26.00
SAUSAGE, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, BANANA PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROMS
- 12" Sammy Terry Bucket of Flesh$29.00
LOADED W/ BEEF, SMOKED BACON, SMOKED HAM, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, CRUMBLED SAUSAGE
- 12" The Audrey II$18.49
Veggie Pie w/ Red Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives
- 12" Slash Burger Pizza$26.00
Burger Sauce Base, Cheese, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Pickles, and Special Smash Drizzle
- 16" Scarlet Supreme$29.00
SAUSAGE, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, BANANA PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROMS
- 16" Sammy Terry Bucket of Flesh$32.00
LOADED W/ BEEF, SMOKED BACON, SMOKED HAM, EZZO CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI, CRUMBLED SAUSAGE
- 16" The Audrey II$21.99
Veggie Pie w/ Red Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives
- 16" Slash Burger Pizza$29.00
Burger Sauce Base, Cheese, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Pickles, and Special Smash Drizzle
- 12" The Pennywise$25.00
Spicy Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Red Pepper Flakes, and Peppadew Peppers.
- 16" The Pennywise$28.00
Spicy Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Red Pepper Flakes, and Peppadew Peppers.
- Munchie Pennywise$9.00
- Munchie The Eilise$9.00
- 16" The Eilise
- 12" The Eilise$27.00
- Munchie Pickle Pizza$9.00